Inaugural ‘mini’ farmers market begins Thursday in Grass Valley

While it will be another year before the next Thursday Market in downtown Grass Valley, the Grass Valley Downtown Association is hoping its new Thursday night "mini" farmers market will help satisfy the needs of those still looking for farm-fresh produce.

According to downtown association Executive Director Marni Marshall, she and her staff heard from many farmers that their growing season is long, and will continue into October. Many said they wanted a place to sell their produce beyond the six-week Thursday Night Market schedule.

"We also thought it would be such a sweet thing to have for the downtown residents, Grass Valley locals, and merchants to have a place to buy produce on their way home from work," said Marshall. "It will bring more people downtown to see all the changes."

The "mini" Farmers Market will be held each Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through October 25 on the first block of North Auburn Street, next to Foothill Flowers. Each week the farmers may change. This week on August 16th the market will feature Johnson Family Farm, Dhillon Farm, Memo Farm and Robertson Family Farm.

Fruit, vegetables and flowers will be for sale.

For more information contact the Grass Valley Downtown Association at 530-272-8315.