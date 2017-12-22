In the spirit

Frigid temperatures didn't keep the masses away from the final Victorian and Cornish Christmas events of the year Wednesday and Friday night. Held every Christmas season by Nevada City and Grass Valley, respectively, the street vendor fairs are huge tourist draws that also help bring in tourism and tax dollars.

In Nevada City, folks could be seen clutching steaming cups of hot cider, hot chocolate, hot chili, or mulled wine, while mingling with walking Christmas Trees and Kris Kringle at Victorian Christmas.

While temperatures dipped to below freezing in Nevada City Wednesday night, temperatures stayed in the low 40s in Grass Valley for Cornish Christmas Friday, though folks could still be seen warming up next to the open fires placed around downtown Grass Valley.