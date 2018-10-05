In a class of his own: Ready Springs’ Tim Grebe named Nevada County Teacher of the Year

Educators, administrators, students, and families gathered Thursday night at the Miner's Foundry in Nevada City to honor Tim Grebe of Ready Springs School.

Grebe was named Nevada County Teacher of the Year 2019.

Grebe, who has been teaching since 1992, teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Ready Springs, where he has taught since the closure of Pleasant Valley School in 2017.

Grebe clearly feels much more comfortable in the classroom than at the awards podium, saying that while honored, he feels a bit "weird" about being bestowed the title.

"I don't particularly like the limelight," Grebe said. "It's a great honor and there are other people in the county who are at least as deserving as I am, so that feels a little weird. I'm not competitive about this kind of thing."

Grebe's wife of 36 years, Beth, was by his side while he accepted the award, along with one of his four children who he said are scattered among different areas of the West Coast.

Grebe grew up in San Lorenzo and attended a number of different colleges, among them Chabot College and Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. He studied biochemistry and theology, and ended up earning a second Bachelors in linguistics from UC Riverside. His Masters and teaching credential also came from UC Riverside.

An active member of Sierra Presbyterian Church, Grebe said he chose to teach middle school because he sees it as a time when kids may need more guidance.

"I worked in group homes with older kids and younger kids and I found that middle school is often times when kids head in the right direction or the wrong direction. Middle school is where a lot of those decisions are made. I love being part of kids heading the right way."

Like many of his colleagues, Grebe said his favorite part of teaching are the moments when a student finally grasps a concept that was once completely foreign.

"Things like when you are working with students and they aren't getting something and suddenly the light goes on, the quarter drops and they're like, oh I get it," said Grebe. "I feel like I have just changed their life. Kids come back and say, you know, your class really opened this up for me and I did really well in high school and college because my mind was changed."

Grebe emphasizes the affective side of teaching, the side that deals with kids' feelings and emotions.

"I am always trying to find a way to connect to kids. Education these days is a lot more relational that it used to be. I work on the relationship. They're not going to work for you unless they know you care about them. Give them grace when they need grace."

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said the judges who named Grebe as Teacher of the Year had a tough decision in front of them, but he is confident they chose the right person.

"Tim has been teaching for 26 years so he has the veteran experience but the enthusiasm of a beginning teacher," Lay said. "He has that sparkle in his eye when you walk in to his classroom. All the students are engaged, they're active.

"He's a good role model for other teachers in the district and county. He is truly an outstanding educator in our county. We are very lucky to have him."

The Nevada County Chapter of the Association of California School Administrators and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools also honored District Teachers of the Year: Ashlee Price, Chicago Park School District; Suzanne Scherzinger, Clear Creek School District; Juliette LaPointe-Parks, Grass Valley School District; Mickey Vuksinich, Nevada Co. Superintendent of Schools; Scott Savoie, Nevada Joint Unified High School District; Kathryn O'Brien, Pleasant Ridge School District; and Chrys Dudek, Union Hill School District.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.