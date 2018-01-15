Image Nation exhibit, featuring veterans’ photography, debuts this week in Nevada County

The veterans' photos offer wildly different subjects to the viewer.

Still lifes of statuettes against a black backdrop come from one veteran affiliated with the Image Nation project. A series of pictures showing people with boxes of food and canned goods is from another.

Their art, along with works from six other veterans and their teacher, will be showcased in an exhibit opening at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

This latest edition of Image Nation — which will feature the launch of a website where veterans can sell their work — is scheduled to remain on display through March.

"Each veteran is presenting a body of work, six photographs, that is an exploration of subject matter that is significant and meaningful to them," Heather and Michael Llewellyn said in a statement. "In addition, Michael is presenting portraits of each participating veteran."

Michael Llewellyn is the photographer who's worked with two Image Nation classes. The first exhibit appeared in May 2016 in Nevada County. A second exhibit showing the work from the first class appeared from March to June last year in Truckee.

A new slate of veterans began working with Michael Llewellyn in January 2017. In August, the program hit a snag when the California Arts Council revoked a $10,000 grant it had approved. Tudor at the time said the loss canceled photography workshops and a planned webinar.

When asked if she'd apply for another grant, Tudor said in an email that her group always considers ways of helping veterans. One of those methods is the planned website where Image Nation veterans can sell prints of their work.

The website, not yet live, will have a link through the Image Nation page — http://www.imagenationnca.wordpress.com.

"The loss of the grant was a challenge, but not an insurmountable one," said Heather Llewellyn, producer at Michael Llewellyn Photography, in an email.

"The Nevada County veterans community appreciates Image Nation, so members of it stepped up and donated the funds to make this exhibit and the upcoming gallery website, hosted by Nevada County Arts Council, possible."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.