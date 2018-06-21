Illustrator, author, and visionary: the art of Mary Hallock Foote

Howard Levine and Carol Stuart will discuss Mary Hallock Foote's artistic life from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 24 at the historic North Star House in Grass Valley. The presentation will include the artist's illustrations made from wood carvings and a demonstration of how the carvings were made. Foote was a local illustrator who was nationally acclaimed for her portrayal of pioneer life in the "wild west" of the late 1800s and early 1900s. She was asked to illustrate for such famous authors as Hawthorne, Longfellow and Whittier, and was a judge at the Chicago World's Fair Columbian Exhibition in 1893.

Community members are encouraged to come and learn about this extraordinary woman while relaxing in the Footes' former living room at The North Star House.

The North Star House is located at 12075 Auburn Rd. in Grass Valley. Free or suggested $10 donation. Iced tea, lemonade and cookies will be available.

This event is presented by the North Star Historic Conservancy. For more information, visit http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org.