Icy blueLaci Lund/LLund@theunion.comFebruary 27, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Laci Lund/LLund@theunion.comFebruary 27, 2019Laci Lund/LLund@theunion.comFresh powder is a stark contrast against blue sky Thursday on Sutton Way in Grass Valley.Fresh powder is a stark contrast against blue sky Thursday on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: Local NewsMissing Grass Valley woman foundNevada City’s Friar Tuck’s selling to a new — but familiar — buyerThrough the roof: Rain totals rise as weather event rolls throughNevada County authorities accuse 3 of vehicle theftInnovation leads to starting a business for Grass Valley duoTrending SitewideMissing Grass Valley woman foundNevada City’s Friar Tuck’s selling to a new — but familiar — buyerThrough the roof: Rain totals rise as weather event rolls throughNevada County authorities accuse 3 of vehicle theftInnovation leads to starting a business for Grass Valley duo
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.