‘Ice Cream Social,’ Grass Valley Male Voice Choir

An old-fashioned 'Ice Cream Social' with entertainment by the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir will be at 2 p.m. on July 7 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley.

The annual event helps the organization raise funds to support its use of the church's rehearsal space and to enable the choir to partake in community outreach activities. It features casual fun with music, socializing with table mates, ice cream and other treats.

The 40-member Male Voice Choir is the direct descendant of Cornish miners men's choirs that sang in Grass Valley for more than 90 years. During the 1940s and 1950s, the choir was heard across America at Christmas time in national radio broadcasts, one of which was recorded deep in a local mine.

The choir members — a non-auditioned group from all walks of life — are men who love to sing with friends. New members are always welcome. The group's founder and director is Eleanor Kenitzer, an experienced choral conductor who revived the Cornish singing tradition locally in 1990 with the Cornish Carol Choir.

Tickets are $20 and available at The Book Seller or online at http://www.GVMaleVoiceChoir.org.