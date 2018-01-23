How low will the snow go in the Sierra, foothills?

The National Weather Service in Sacramento says a strong and cold Pacific storm will bring snow levels to 4,000-6,000 feet in elevation Wednesday morning, and as low as 2,000-4,000 feet on Thursday and Friday.

"A strong winter storm will track across Northern California Wednesday into Friday bringing periods of moderate to heavy precipitation, significant mountain snow, and gusty wind," the weather service reports. "A very heavy period of snow is likely over the Sierra passes Wednesday afternoon into the evening with snow rates greater than 2 inches per hour possible. Travel over the Sierra is highly discouraged during this time-frame.

Between 1-2 inches of snow is possible for the Grass Valley area by Thursday night, the weather service reports.

The weather service reports "high confidence" in its prediction for precipitation totals and snow levels. Wednesday expects to bring 1-3 inches of rain over the foothills and heavy snow accumulations on mountain passes through Thursday, with snow possible in the "upper foothills." Between 12-18 inches of snow is expected to fall at Donner Pass, leading to hazardous winter weather driving conditions with gusty winds, low visibility and chain control requirements.