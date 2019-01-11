House rules: The Pour House open for business in Grass Valley

Teresa and Ryan Thomas were tired of arguing.

A happily married couple with a taste for good food and quality beer and wine, they found themselves frequently disagreeing on where they would go for a night out.

On some nights, Ryan would want to drink wine while his bride had a taste for beer. Sometimes they just couldn't agree on the kind of food they wanted.

So the Thomases did what they thought would settle their friendly battles once and for all: they bought a beer and wine house.

"It's almost exactly a year ago," Teresa said. "We were friends with Dana and Michelle Milner (owners of the now closed Union 151) and we were regular customers there. One day Dana said, 'Hey you want to buy my bar?'"

Ryan and Teresa didn't think long before agreeing to buy the bar, a dream that was dashed when the building was sold to Eileen Hancock, owner of Body Balance Academy, a martial arts and wellness studio that has occupied the second floor of the Union building since 2007.

"No hard feelings," Teresa said. "I wish them well at the new building, and I can't wait to see what they will do with it. Everything happens for a reason, and we found this beautiful space. It's more quaint and we are really happy with how it all came about."

In the grand scheme of things, the Thomases lucked out. They found their new location — located on West Main Street in Grass Valley — and got the keys on Aug. 1. They celebrated their opening, fittingly, on New Year's Eve.

"New Years Eve will always be a special date to us," Teresa said.

WHAT'LL YOU HAVE?

"We've got a great selection of beer and wine," said Ryan. "We have 15 beers and 18 wines, all different varieties. If you want dark beer, light beer, IPA, sours, we have something for everybody. We also do beer and wine flights. You can have a sampling of everything."

On their never-ending quest to make meal time easier, Ryan and Teresa have kept things fairly simple on the food side.

All recipes are from Teresa's wheelhouse, and their menu consists of selections she refers to as "small plate comfort food," one of the highlights being house-made pretzels with beer-cheese dipping sauce, of course using one of the many beers on tap.

"They're all really familiar, really tasty flavors that pair well with beer and wine," said Teresa. "Simple but quality. We take time to source every beverage that goes in our tap or on our wine list. The ingredients for the food are of the highest quality, organic. Not mass produced."

Soups, chilis and hearty dips make up a majority of the menu, with a weekly Taco Tuesday celebration in house.

The Thomases are looking forward to connecting with the community in their new taphouse. So much so, in fact, that there are no televisions in the space, encouraging patrons to speak to each other instead of watching a screen.

"It's just a friendly, nice, safe, comfortable environment to be in," Teresa said. "We have streaming capability, and will use that for special events, but for the most part we want people to connect."

"It's a great atmosphere to sit in and enjoy," Ryan agreed. "A lot of people have been staying longer too just because they're actually communicating, not just with us but with neighbors."

Plus, Ryan said, looking at his wife: "We get to work together every day. That's the best part."

Jennifer Nobles is the features editor for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.