Hot spell: Triple digits strike Nevada County

A strong high pressure area over Northern California will result in hot temperatures across much of interior Northern California this week.

A heat advisory is in effect through 11 p.m. Thursday, meaning temperatures will be well above normal and those who are susceptible to heat-related illnesses will want to take precaution.

"We're in a hot spell," National Weather Service forecaster Karl Swanberg said Tuesday evening.

"It's going to be hot, it certainly can be hotter than we've got, but it's certainly well above normal," Swanberg said.

High temperatures in Grass Valley topped out at 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and are expected to creep closer to 100 by Thursday before dropping back to the mid 90s by the weekend.

Sacramento topped 104 degrees Tuesday, with a forecast of 106 set for Wednesday.

"The heat advisory, yes it has something to do with the daytime temperatures," Swanberg said. "But equally, and almost more importantly, are the overnight lows."

"Overnight lows, especially for people that don't have A/C, or rely on fans, those overnight lows allow the house to cool down."

"When you get a longer duration heat event, the house tends to hold more heat," Swanberg said.

Overnight lows in Nevada County will remain higher than those in the Central Valley due to a thermal belt and a heat inversion that traps temperatures in the foothills.

"Down here in the valley, the lower areas tend to get a little more cooling by morning," Swanberg said.

Nevada County low temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 70s through the weekend.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible near the Sierra Nevada crest through midweek. Smoke and haze from Northern California's wildfires may continue to creep into the area.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.