Hospitality House volunteers to help with cleanup

In an effort to provide a cleaner Grass Valley, guests of Hospitality House are spending Thursday morning picking up trash, according to a release.

Hospitality House staff and volunteers will join in to clean up Brunswick Basin, the Plaza Drive area and areas across Highway 49. Those interested in helping can meet at 9 a.m. at Utah's Place, 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. The cleanup event will end at 1 p.m. after lunch, provided to all participants by the Hospitality House culinary students.

The County of Nevada is providing a dumpster, cleanup supplies and volunteers.

"Coordinating outreach between county services, Hospitality House and law enforcement is part of the overall homeless plan adopted by the Board of Supervisors," said Brendan Phillips, Nevada County's housing resource manager. "Outreach and engagement with campers, businesses and property owners will help to address concerns. This cleanup activity, led by Hospitality House, is a first step."

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and trash bags. Pickup trucks are also needed to help move full trash bags. Contact sue@hhshelter.org to sign up.

Community members can also support the shelter work during the month of May, when all donations will be matched by a local benefactor.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Hospitality House