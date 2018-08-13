Hospitality House set to increase shelter beds, community outreach in Grass Valley

Donations can be made by mail or in person to Hospitality House, 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or at hhshelter.org.

Hospitality House, which operates emergency homeless shelter Utah's Place in Grass Valley, is expanding and diversifying its services.

Executive Director Nancy Baglietto announced a new three-pronged approach that will be facilitated by a nearly half-million-dollar commitment by Nevada County over the next two years. The contract is on the Board of Supervisors agenda for Tuesday.

Utah's Place currently has a conditional use permit for 54 beds, and had been providing 15 additional beds during the winter months. Those beds now will become permanent year-round, Baglietto explained.

The upstairs dorms, with the 54 original beds, will remain the same, with three meals, case management and pathways to housing provided. Guests can leave their belongings on an assigned bunk.

Downstairs, administrative offices will be converted. Staff will be moving out on Sept. 1 with the goal of having the new beds available by Oct. 1, Baglietto said.

Eleven beds will be designated for the most vulnerable guests, with the condition of sobriety being waived to provide lower barrier shelter options.

A plan to shelter guests with pets is underway as well, Baglietto said.

Four beds downstairs will be dedicated for "recuperative care" patients that will be available 24-7.

"It's not medical respite," Baglietto stressed. "It's to give people a safe and stable place to heal after they are released from the hospital."

That program will be funded by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital through Nevada County, pending Board of Supervisors and Grass Valley Planning Commission approval.

The downstairs will be remodeled to add an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathroom with two shower stalls, Baglietto said.

Some of that remodel, as well as increased staffing, will be covered by a two year, $480,000 contract with Nevada County.

The biggest piece of the new services, and the one that Baglietto finds most exciting, is an expanded street outreach program.

"The Brunswick Basin has a lot of people with nowhere to go during the day," she said.

In an effort to address concerns of the area's business owners, Hospitality House is adding three community liaison positions that will be managed by the existing full-time outreach case manager. Two staff members will assess the needs of homeless people and business owners in the Brunswick Basin area on foot.

Another will drive a van, providing access to services and support in other areas, such as downtown Grass Valley and North San Juan. The van will provide transportation to services like Behavioral Health, Spirit Peer Empowerment, Connecting Point, One Stop job readiness, legal counsel and AA meetings.

That program is partially funded by a Community Service Block Grant and by United Way of Nevada County, Baglietto said.

"There have been a lot of years where Hospitality House has relied heavily on donors," she said. "This community has been committed and dedicated. But this new program, (this) partnership with the county and with United Way, is huge. This contract is an enormous commitment on the part of the county."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.