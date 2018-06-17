Hospitality House in need of supplies, clothes

Hospitality House, a Nevada County nonprofit community shelter for individuals in need of housing, is in current need of donated supplies for its clients and offices. These include: an extra-long twin bed for a tall guest; a double stroller; men's shorts and pants (size small and medium); men's slippers and sandals (all sizes); men's belts; women's shorts (all sizes); women's summer tops (medium and large); women's sandals (all sizes except 7); men's and women's pajamas; sunscreen; alcohol-free mouthwash; hairbrushes; an industrial three-hole punch and other office supplies; a volunteer to do simple video editing about once a week.

Hospitality House, which is funded primarily by individual donations, is dedicated to providing services that help people to find homes. The year-round shelter is a no tolerance safe haven; those seeking shelter at Hospitality House are offered three meals, along with laundry and shower facilities. Hospitality House is committed to ending homelessness by providing intensive case management services to all its guests. Donations may be dropped off at Utah's Place, located in the Brunswick Basin, past A-1 Appliance, 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-615-0852.