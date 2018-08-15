Hospitality House donation wish list

Hospitality House, a nonprofit community shelter for homeless individuals in Nevada County is funded primarily by individual donations. Below is a shortened wish list of donations currently needed. Donated items may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, or after 2:30 p.m. on weekends at Utah's Place, 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. High-quality clothing donations should be taken to the Hospitality House thrift store, known Bread & Roses Thrift, located at 840 East Main St. in Grass Valley. Items will be sorted there and appropriate clothing will be taken to the shelter for guests.

Toiletries: toothpaste/toothbrushes; deodorant; disposable razors; shaving cream; Chapstick; nail grooming kits; earplugs; sunblock.

Clothing: T-shirts (adult sizes).

Shelter supplies blankets; cough drops; high-efficiency laundry detergent; toilet paper; paper towels; sanitary wipes; hand sanitizer; anti-bacterial hand soap; food handling gloves (latex or vinyl).

Sleeping: sleeping bags; slipper socks.

Incidental items: one-way/daily bus passes; pre-paid phone cards; postage stamps; backpacks/fanny packs; cough drops/cough syrup/cold and allergy medication (without alcohol); antibiotic ointment.