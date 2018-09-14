Hospital merger meeting set for Monday in Grass Valley

Registered nurses have expressed their intent to demand information on how the proposed merger between Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives will impact patient health and safety, healthcare access and maintenance of charity care standards, according to a release.

Of the 17 meetings scheduled by the California State Attorney General's office, the one in Grass Valley is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at the Foothill Event Center.

The meetings are held to discuss the proposed merger between Dignity Health, which currently runs Grass Valley's Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and Catholic Health Initiatives.

"I'm coming to this hearing as a nurse and also as a member of the community, who has lived here for 35 years," said Mieke Olswang, a registered nurse at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. "We are asking Dignity not to cut any services or close the facility. The majority of my patients are seniors, and if you took our hospital away, there would be increased mortality rates; we are a certified stroke center. It's unimaginable."

Dignity Health operates 30 hospitals around the state. The merger bringing Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives together will also create a new non-Catholic entity, Integrated Healthcare Operations.

At the hearing, nurses have expressed their intent to address their concerns to the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, according to the release.

The California Nurses Association represents nearly 100,000 registered nurses in California, as part of National Nurses United, the largest U.S. union of registered nurses, with over 150,000 nationwide, according to the release.

Source: California Nurses Association