Horsin’ around: Annual Draft Horse Classic returns to Nevada County Fairgrounds
September 23, 2018
For three days in September, the Nevada County Fairgrounds are all about the horses.
Beautiful Belgians, Clydesdales, Percherons, Haflingers and more, all filled the barns at the fairgrounds for the annual display of equine elegance and agility.
On the arena horses were latched up to carts and logs for competitions such as log skidding, gambler's choice and six-up hitch, while in the barns, fairgoers got to get up and close with the horses in their off time, posing with them for pictures.
