Hoopla, a new method of getting Nevada County library materials online, is available now

There's a new way to access movies, TV shows and music from the Nevada County library system.

Hoopla — an online platform for borrowing media — went live this month. In addition to getting ebooks, library patrons now can view TV episodes and comics, as well as listen to music on the new service, County Librarian Laura Pappani said.

"As long as they have a library card, they can get into all this," she added.

The library already has online services like Library to Go, a platform that allows users to read ebooks. Hoopla adds media to the digital library, with a twist.

“You can check something out with just a couple of clicks.”



— County Librarian Laura Pappani

Unlike other digital items, which are limited in number, there's no waiting time for media on hoopla.

"If you see it, it's available," Pappani said.

Users can check out five items each month. Movies and TV shows last three days, music albums seven days; and audiobooks, ebooks and comics 21 days.

Users can find media through the library's online catalog — http://libraryapp.mynevadacounty.com.

It's also accessible through the county's website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library. Once reaching the site, click on the "Digital Resources" tab.

Funds for hoopla, $10,000 for its first year, come from Measure A, the library sales tax initiative passed in November 2016. The money could last longer than a year, depending on the service's popularity, Pappani said.

"We're paying for downloads," she added. "That's why we need to limit it per user per month."

Pappani encouraged hoopla users to contact the library with feedback about the new service. People can leave feedback by emailing: library.reference@co.nevada.ca.us.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.