Homicide, kidnapping investigated in fatal I-80 wreck
July 26, 2018
Homicide, kidnapping investigated in fatal I-80 wreck
A Thursday morning wreck on Interstate 80 that resulted in two fatalities is being investigated as a homicide and kidnapping, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Around 9 a.m., a Ford F-250 pick-up truck, traveling westbound on I-80 near Sawmill Road in Alta, reportedly crashed into a tree after veering off the road, according to Gold Run California Highway Patrol spokesperson Chris Nave.
Placer County sheriff's and CHP units responded to the scene and confirmed the passenger and driver had died. The Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Dayton Holden, 20, of Newcastle as the driver and Devyn Graham, 23, of Dutch Flat as the passenger, according to The Sacramento Bee.
One of two lanes at the scene were closed for investigation as late as 4 p.m. Thursday.
— The Union staff
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County native who died in fatal wreck, remembered as a strong woman unafraid of life
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- Husband and wife plead no contest to unrelated charges in Nevada County court
- Nevada City OK’s 5 new cannabis business permits
- Nevada County sheriff: Grandma fights back after man whips her granddaughter
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County native who died in fatal wreck, remembered as a strong woman unafraid of life
- UPDATE: Victims of fatal I-80 wreck ID’d; kidnapping and homicide may be linked to incident
- Marysville woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- Husband and wife plead no contest to unrelated charges in Nevada County court