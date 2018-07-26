Homicide, kidnapping investigated in fatal I-80 wreck

A Thursday morning wreck on Interstate 80 that resulted in two fatalities is being investigated as a homicide and kidnapping, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 a.m., a Ford F-250 pick-up truck, traveling westbound on I-80 near Sawmill Road in Alta, reportedly crashed into a tree after veering off the road, according to Gold Run California Highway Patrol spokesperson Chris Nave.

Placer County sheriff's and CHP units responded to the scene and confirmed the passenger and driver had died. The Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Dayton Holden, 20, of Newcastle as the driver and Devyn Graham, 23, of Dutch Flat as the passenger, according to The Sacramento Bee.

One of two lanes at the scene were closed for investigation as late as 4 p.m. Thursday.

— The Union staff