Homeless day center property on agenda for Nevada County

A "navigation" or day center to serve the county's homeless, as well as housing, will be one step closer to reality if Nevada County's supervisors agree to buy a 5-acre parcel in Grass Valley.

The purchase of the parcel at 936 Old Tunnel Road for $223,900 has been placed on the Jan. 8 board meeting agenda. The board of supervisors will also consider the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nevada County, Hospitality House and the Regional Housing Authority to partner together in the property development process.

"We look forward to working with the county and city to provide wraparound services in a housing setting," Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto said. "No Place Like Home is the beginning of an important opportunity."

The parcel was discussed in closed session at the supervisors meeting on Dec. 11, but no decision was made at that time. At that same meeting, the supervisors selected Hospitality House as the development partner for round one of No Place Like Home funding and development application. As part of its contract with Hospitality House, Nevada County OK'd $50,000 in technical assistance funds.

The application for No Place Like Home funding requires applicants have site control of property for the proposed project. The county noted this property is situated in Grass Valley and is close to many essential services such as shopping, banking and medical offices.

According to Nevada County director of Housing and Child Support Services Mike Dent, No Place Like Home has earmarked close to $35 million in funding for small rural communities. He noted funding can only be used for assisted-living housing, but the total project cannot have more than half be units funded by No Place Like Home.

The units funded by this grant need to be integrated with other types of rentals, whether it's market rate or subsidized housing such as Section 8, Dent explained, adding, "We're going for affordable."

The goal is to develop the parcel as an affordable housing project in collaboration with Grass Valley, Hospitality House and the Regional Housing Authority. As property owner, the county demonstrates a serious financial commitment to the development project and should score additional points in the No Place Like Home application review while increasing the probability of securing affordability credits.

And, said Dent, if the county owns the property, additional funding sources will become available.

"No Place Like Home will not fund the whole project," he said. "We're working hard to nail down the other housing funding streams."

The day center will be a central location for homeless clients to receive services and "take refuge," Dent said.

Dent said the deadline for filing the grant application for No Place Like Home funding is Jan. 30. The application packet, complete with conceptual drawings, will go to the board of supervisors on Jan. 22.

"The regional Housing Authority is bringing a lot to the table," Dent said. "I'm really excited about the collaboration going on with the city (of Grass Valley), too. It seems like all the stars are aligning on this project."

