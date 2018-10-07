Home inspiration; 100% Design Show offers home living ideas

Those looking for inspiration on home design, remodeling, or even just new furniture, took in all that was offered at the 100% Design Show, hosted by The Union at the Foothills Event Center Saturday and Sunday.

Local and regional vendors offering everything from solar panels to floor panels and everything in between were on hand to help those thinking about home projects.

Some of those vendors included Stephanie's Custom Interiors, Bath Fitter, System Pavers, Budget Blinds, Paragon Hardwood Floors, Dean Fabrication, Eric Breuer Designs, and WrightBuilt Home Remodel and Design, to name a few.

Presentations from artists and interior designers LeeAnn Brook, Michelle Denning of Gold Dust & Rust, and Eric Breuer of Eric Breuer Designs offered ideas to those in attendance.