Home inspiration; 100% Design Show offers home living ideas
October 7, 2018
Those looking for inspiration on home design, remodeling, or even just new furniture, took in all that was offered at the 100% Design Show, hosted by The Union at the Foothills Event Center Saturday and Sunday.
Local and regional vendors offering everything from solar panels to floor panels and everything in between were on hand to help those thinking about home projects.
Some of those vendors included Stephanie's Custom Interiors, Bath Fitter, System Pavers, Budget Blinds, Paragon Hardwood Floors, Dean Fabrication, Eric Breuer Designs, and WrightBuilt Home Remodel and Design, to name a few.
Presentations from artists and interior designers LeeAnn Brook, Michelle Denning of Gold Dust & Rust, and Eric Breuer of Eric Breuer Designs offered ideas to those in attendance.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County residents fall victim to kidnap for ransom phone calls
- Suspect in Alta Sierra break-ins sentenced to 3 years, 4 months
- Ivan Natividad: Brave your adventure
- Grass Valley robbery: Suspects wreck during police chase
- In a class of his own: Ready Springs’ Tim Grebe named Nevada County Teacher of the Year