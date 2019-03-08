Home & Garden Show right around the corner

WHAT: The Union’s 34th Annual Spring Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley WHEN: April 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. INFO: http://www.theunion.com/homeshow

It wouldn't be spring without the The Union's 34th Annual Spring Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show, April 13 and 14 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

Talk to the home improvement pros and take advantage of special show pricing, let the kids—and adults—paint a flower pot or build a birdhouse, ride a pony and more. Check out the special Nevada County Bonsai Club exhibit in the Sugar Pine Lodge. Over 175 vendors will be on hand presenting everything from the latest in home décor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels to home furnishings, art, spas, and gutter systems– and so much more.

This year we are putting focus on fire safety and preparedness, and our vendors will showcase their products and services to assist with making your home and landscape more defensible. We will have fire prevention agencies on hand to provide information on how to be prepared and create defensible space on your property, and Smokey Bear will make an appearance both days at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

A wide variety of local and regional food and drink will be available for purchase, so there is likely something to please everyone.

Enjoy live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Pine Tree Stage with Harmony Groove performing on Saturday, and Runnin' 4 Cover on Sunday. Hourly demonstrations inside the Northern Mines Building include firewise presentations plus other home and landscape related topics.

You can win a prize with the "Better Gnomes and Gardens" contest, or by entering to win one of our many door prizes.

Recommended Stories For You

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

For more information visit http://www.theunion.com/homeshow or contact: Mary Anne Davis, Event Manager, at 530-477-4241 or mdavis@theunion.com