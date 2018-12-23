Holiday recycling tips from Waste Management

Americans generate 25 percent more waste on average during the holiday season than at any other time during the year, according to a release.

Waste Management is working to reduce that amount and is encouraging Grass Valley, Nevada City and Nevada County residents to recycle right during the holidays.

Residents can start by recycling their Christmas trees. Trees must be free of decorations, snow flocking and metal stands. There are several options available for tree recycling in Nevada County.

One is to cut the tree and place in the green waste cart for collection on the normally scheduled collection day. Make sure to cut tree small enough so it fits with the cart lid closed.

Another is to drop off the tree at a Waste Management provided container. Containers can be found at the following locations:

From Dec. 26 – Feb. 2, Eric Rood Administration Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, in the parking lot behind the jail.

From Dec. 26 – Feb. 2, McCourtney Road Transfer station, 14741 Wolf Mountain Road

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, 12622 Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, Lake of the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, 10803 Riata Way in Auburn

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, Alta Sierra Fire Department, 11833 Tammy Way in Grass Valley

Waste Management would also like to remind customers to properly sort holiday waste. Customers can visit nevadacounty.wm.com or see this story online at TheUnion.com to see a holiday recycling cheat sheet.

Customers are also reminded that collections will be delayed one day for anyone with regularly scheduled service on or after Christmas Day and New Year's Day. If Tuesday is the regularly scheduled collection day, service will occur on Wednesday. Wednesday service will occur on Thursday, Thursday service will occur Friday and Friday service will occur on Saturday.

Source: Waste Management