Historical plaque to be unveiled Sunday at North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission invites the public to its Sunday unveiling ceremony for a new plaque to be installed at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Foote Road on the San Juan Ridge, according to a release.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. and will include historical information about the site provided by local historian Hank Meals, architect Bruce Boyd and property owner Kim Coughlan.

Columbia Hill School was originally landmarked by the Commission in 1971 and is an example of Western Colonial architecture. Built by the mining community in 1875, it has served the community as a school, a public meeting hall and a cultural center for over 140 years.

In 1979 it was shut down as a school by legislation requiring earthquake-proof construction. It reopened as a community cultural center in 1980 after extensive restoration undertaken by two local architects, with the help of many volunteers.

The mission of the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center is to sustain the cultural life of the San Juan Ridge through the maintenance of a space for appreciation, education and celebration.

Over the years, the center has hosted hundreds of cultural events with artists, musicians and writers from all over the world. It also hosts film screenings, community forums, classes, festivals and the nationally renowned Sierra Storytelling Festival.

For more information, call 530-272-9977, ext. 210.

Source: Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission