Hindi Greenberg: The Fringe Festival–something for everyone

It's January and time for the annual Nugget Fringe Theater Festival. Now in its fifth year and produced by Quest Theaterworks, 2019's Fringe encompasses 80 performances of almost 30 different shows over ten days in six venues, all located in downtown Grass Valley.

Fringe Festivals exist worldwide as havens for underground and emerging arts scenes and, as does our local fringe, include plays, monologues, poetry, experiential events, dance, comedy and, basically, anything anyone wants to present. The largest fringe is in Edinburgh, Scotland. Most fringes are un-juried; this openness fosters the work of both the well-established and the obscure, whether polished or imperfect. Often, these are performances that wouldn't support an extended run or the cost of renting a large venue, but as small, one-time events, are exciting and unique.

This past Saturday I saw three different shows, about an hour each, one at the Unitarian Church and two at the Holbrook Hotel. These three were particularly excellent; a solo performance about growing up and gender identity, a "mentalist" who seems able to read minds, and a compilation of ten minute plays, all based on the same phrase.

"Clownfish," written and performed by Nevada County native Trevor Wade, is amazing. He has composed the entire 60 minute show in rhyme—sophisticated, surprising rhymes with flashes of wit that caused the audience to roar. His piece is an insightful examination into the curiosity and discombobulation felt when a kid doesn't fit into any prescribed box and needs to find his own way. This is a must-see show before Wade takes it on a scheduled national tour.

The Mysterious Matthew Mayavi, a "mentalist," suggests that he can read and influence the minds of people in attendance. Shockingly, he actually seems able to glean information from a person's thoughts—he was able to identify the name of my first pet, a very uncommon moniker (Spookie). A good show for kids as well as adults.

For "The 3 Hour Plays," five playwrights from across the country are given the same subject prompt and then have one hour to write a ten minute play. Once the plays are transmitted back to Grass Valley, Marion Jeffries, who shepherds these plays, has an hour to assemble all the scripts. Then the actors have one hour to rehearse before presenting their ten minute segment. The prompt given was "I dreamed of sleeping with bears" and the five interpretations of that prompt were quite refined, but couldn't have been more different, each thought-provoking or funny in its own way. The actors who participated were excellent—it's amazing they can memorize the dialogue and inhabit their character after only one hour of rehearsal. Keep in mind that each iteration of The 3 Hour Plays is original, so next week's plays and actors will be different.

The Fringe can keep you busy if you like performance. I'll be attending again this weekend and, if the shows are at least as good as those I've already seen, it will be time well-spent. Printed Fringe programs, containing descriptions of shows, times, locations and ticket prices ($8 to $15), can be obtained at the Holbrooke Hotel or Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, or go to http://www.nuggetfringe.com. And be sure to put next year's Fringe on your January 2020 calendar.

Hindi Greenberg wishes she had time to attend even more of the shows, since each is so unique. The performers are locals, as well as from all over the country, and bring with them their creativity, art and skill for our enjoyment. Aren't we lucky!