Hiking For Good series continues with two Nevada County hikes this weekend

This weekend, nature and history lovers have two excuses to get outdoors.

Hiking For Good and Outlandish Experience will offer two guided outings on local trails.

The first outing at Purdon Crossing on Saturday is part of an ongoing monthly "Sauntering" Series with Certified California Naturalist Steve Roddy.

On Sunday, archeologist and celebrated trails author Hank Meals will begin his first in a year-long Yuba Trails and Tales series by venturing to Spenceville Wildlife Area.

Hiking For Good strives to offer a full calendar of guided hikes, saunters and backpacking trips for folks of all ages, abilities and interests.

Purdon Crossing

Join Laura Petersen of Hiking For Good and California Naturalist Steve Roddy on trails for folks who, like John Muir, enjoy the act of taking it slow and "sauntering" in the outdoors.

The first saunter of the new year takes place at Purdon Crossing on the Yuba River. The truss bridge at Purdon Crossing (1895) spans the South Yuba River and has a unique half trough design which makes this the only bridge of its kind in California. On the walk through a forest of madrone, cedar, douglas fir and oak the group will follow the gentle South Yuba Trail where participants learn about the people, history and natural wonders of this beautiful stretch of wild and scenic river.

Held once a month, these shorter saunters are meant to immerse participants in nature to practice awareness and observation skills. Field guides, journals, cameras and binoculars are welcome and encouraged. Look for future saunters at Table Mountain, the Sutter Buttes, and the little town of Washington.

Exploring Spenceville

Join Hank Meals on this Yuba Trails and Tales adventure into the heart of Spenceville Wildlife and Recreation Area.

Spenceville Recreation Area is the largest publicly owned tract of blue oak, gray pine woodland habitat in the North Central Sierra foothills. It contains 11,942 acres, extending 10 miles from north to south and up to 4.5 miles east to west. Straddling the western boundary of Nevada County and the eastern boundary of Yuba County, the wildlife area is bordered on the west by Beale Air Force Base and on the north, south, and east by privately owned ranches and parcels.

Managed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Spenceville is located within the Dry Creek drainage, which joins the Bear River near Wheatland. There are numerous ponds, creeks, trails and riparian zones. This place of rolling hills offers lots of trails with little climbing.

"We are very fortunate to have access to low elevation blue oak habitat in rolling hills, especially beautiful in late winter and spring. Most of this kind of landscape has been converted into housing tracts," said Meals.

The recreation area is rich with evidence of human history — Nisenan, early townsites, important transportation corridors and the Beale legacy. Plan on getting away from it all with wild viewsheds that resemble what California used to look like.

Monthly outings

Started in the summer of 2018 with an overnight Backpacking Basics Series, Hiking For Good in partnership with Outlandish Experiences offers a variety of monthly outings for people who want to explore the trails of Nevada County. With the goals of learning about the natural world, spending time away from screens and meeting new friends in beautiful environments, Hiking For Good gives back a percentage of proceeds throughout the year to organizations and agencies that protect public access to nature, and/or promotes environmental and social justice causes.

This summer look for a Beginning Backpacking overnighter in Grouse Ridge, an adventure on the Pacific Crest Trail for experienced backpackers from Donner Summit to the Sierra Buttes and a three-night trip into the heart of Desolation Wilderness.

For more information, follow Hiking For Good on Facebook and Instagram or go to OutlandishExperiences.com.

Laura Petersen is a Northern California journalist who has spent nearly two decades chronicling the people and landscapes of remote corners of the West. Contact her at laura@hiking4good.com.