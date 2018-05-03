‘Hike Like A Girl’ presentation, trail talk and hike set for Saturday starting in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $15/Adults, Free for 18 & Under. All proceeds go to Bear Yuba Land Trust and The Friendship Club. Advance tickets are available online at http://www.bylt.org or http://www.folktrails.org . Limited space available.

WHEN: Saturday: Doors open at 8:30 a.m., Welcome plus presentation on trail talk, 9-10 a.m.: Hikes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They call the Tahoe Rim Trail "A Trail Like No Other" for a reason.

Every day is filled with a mountain to climb, a meadow filled with wildflowers to marvel at, an alpine lake to swim in and one spectacular vista after another.

In the summer of 2015, after nearly six years of thinking and dreaming, Nevada County's Jesse Locks hiked 165 miles around Lake Tahoe on the Tahoe Rim Trail. An avid writer and hiker, Locks started the Folk Trails Hiking Club to help her train for what would be her first thru-hike, but nothing could have prepared her for what she would learn while crossing some of the most beautiful terrain in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Saturday, at the Hike Like A Girl celebration, Locks will share her story along with dozens of photos and offer tips, secrets and information that will hopefully inspire and help females of all ages on their next ramble no matter where or how long it is.

Hike Like a Girl is a national event to encourage females of all ages to walk or hike. The Bear Yuba Land Trust, The Friendship Club and Folk Trails Hiking Club have teamed up to create a day that begins with Locks' presentation and ends with local guided hikes in and outside of Nevada City and Grass Valley.

On the hikes, participants will learn more about local natural history, meet new friends and reconnect with old ones, and gain some basic outdoor skills to use on their next hike.

Source: Jesse Locks