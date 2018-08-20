Highway 49 wreck causes serious injuries
August 20, 2018
A Nevada City driver accused of sending a woman to the hospital with compound leg fractures after a wreck is free on $75,000 in bond, authorities said.
Molly Jean Purvis, 33, faces a felony count of DUI/drugs causing bodily injury. Authorities booked her early Saturday into the Nevada County Jail after a wreck on Highway 49, north of Old Downieville Highway, said Officer Mike Steele, with the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities determined Purvis was responsible for the head-on collision that happened at 6:12 p.m. Friday, the officer said.
"Our primary collision factor is DUI," Steele said.
The victim was flown by CalStar to a Roseville hospital. Her condition is unknown, Steele said.
Both vehicles received major damage, he added.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
