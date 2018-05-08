Highway 20 to close east of Nevada City for periods of time Wednesday
May 8, 2018
Caltrans is alerting motorists that work to replace two concrete culvert headwalls on Highway 20 will result in one-way traffic controls Wednesday from approximately three miles west of Interstate 80 to the Bear River, according to a release.
Repair work also includes two one-hour closures of the highway.
A crane will be lifting and placing the new concrete headwalls for the Drum Canal culvert that was damaged on Feb. 1 by fire resulting from a jack-knifed fuel truck when fuel spilled and ignited.
The first closure is scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. The second is scheduled between 2 and 5 p.m. Each closure is estimated to last approximately one hour. One-way traffic controls will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to plan for interrupted travel and to expect delays. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
Recommended Stories For You
Source: Caltrans
Trending In: Local News
- Former State Senator Samuel Aanestad dead at 71
- Drugs found after 1-vehicle wreck on Highway 20 near Penn Valley, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities release more details about travel trailer fire that took man’s life
- Animal advocates mourn death of Blossom Animal Rescue founder in Smartsville
- (Photo Gallery) Let the good times roll: Downtown Grass Valley Car show brings the classics
Trending Sitewide
- Former State Senator Samuel Aanestad dead at 71
- Drugs found after 1-vehicle wreck on Highway 20 near Penn Valley, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities release more details about travel trailer fire that took man’s life
- Joe Alexander: Jennings unfit for District Attorney
- Animal advocates mourn death of Blossom Animal Rescue founder in Smartsville