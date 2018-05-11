High-speed chase from Nevada City to Penn Valley ends with driver in jail

A Grass Valley woman ended up in jail early Friday morning after a high-speed chase from Nevada City to Penn Valley.

The woman, identified as Sarah Ann Winger, 27, was booked into county jail on suspicion of recklessly evading an officer, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. She was released on $32,500 bail.

A Nevada City Police officer saw a vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Nevada City at about 11 p.m. Thursday and attempted to make a traffic stop, said Police Lt. Paul Rohde.

The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued onto Highway 20, Rohde said.

According to scanner traffic, the Jeep, which had Oregon plates, headed westbound on Highway 20 and was clocked at 90 miles an hour past Rex Reservoir Road, then turned onto Penn Valley Drive. The driver then turned onto Spenceville Road at about 70 miles per hour before turning onto Oak Meadow Road.

Winger exited the Jeep and tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended a short time later, Rohde said.

According to Rohde, she told officers she fled from the attempted traffic stop because she had a prior DUI and did not want to go to jail.

