High-speed broadband access open at all Nevada County Library locations

Working through the state's partnership with the Corporation for Education Network Initiatives in California to provide high-speed connectivity, the Grass Valley, Truckee, Doris Foley and Penn Valley libraries went online this week with high-speed broadband.

CENIC, a nonprofit organization, operates the California Research and Education Network, a high capacity computer network with over 8,000 miles of optical fiber. The network serves educational institutions and their users across California including public libraries.

Nevada County Community Library's Madelyn Helling branch went online last year and now all other branches have been added to the network.

Internet users at Nevada County Community Library locations should see speeds of over 100 megabits per second at most locations and 50 mbps at the Doris Foley Library.

"The connection to the high- speed network will not only provide users with improved access to internet content," a news release states, "but it will allow the library to expand service offerings to the public including Wi-Fi printing from a user's own device which should be installed by the end of the year."

Now that all locations are connected, the library will be updating patron computers and printers across the system in alignment with the strategic plan priorities to embrace technologies that improve libraries and empower communities.

To learn more information about the CENIC/CalREN project visit cenic.org.

Source: Nevada County Community Library