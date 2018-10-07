Higgins Fire Protection to host open house Saturday

The South Nevada County-Auburn/Grass Valley–Higgins Fire Protection District will host its family-friendly open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13. Festivities will include special appearances by Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, a meet-and-greet with local firefighters, a display of antique and modern fire engines, "jaws of life" demonstrations, fire extinguisher training and more. CALSTAR and CHP air rescue ambulances will be at the event, as well as information on PG&E's new Wildfire Monitoring Program. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, sodas and water provided free by Suburban Propane. Children's activities will include a firehose water-spraying game, a fire truck bounce house, face painting and more.

The event will take place at 10106 Combie Road, on the corner of State Route 49. For more information check out Higgins Fire Protection District on Facebook, at http://www.higginsfire.org or call 530-269-2488.

Higgins Fire District has been serving the 12,000 residents on 91 square miles of South Nevada County in Northern California for 40 years. They are mutually assisted by adjoining fire districts and CAL FIRE to provide the finest level of emergency services possible to the local community as well as neighboring areas. They often participate in strike teams to help suppress large fires throughout the state.