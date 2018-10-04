Higgins Fire Protection District open house set for Oct. 13

The Higgins Fire Protection District has announced its annual Open House, featuring fun and information for all ages, according to a release.

"We are excited to show our community what we do and how we are committed to their health, safety and welfare," said Chief Jerry Good in the release.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the district's headquarter station, 10106 Combie Road at the corner of Highway 49.

"And we want folks to know us and that we are here to help them often on their worst day," said Captain Jarrett Grassl in the release.

Expected at the event are:

Special appearances by Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog

Meet and greet your local Higgins and Cal Fire Firefighters

Antique and modern fire engines with an opportunity for photos and a chance to use a firehose

Demonstrations such as jaws of life, ladder truck, ropes, home sprinklers and more

Training: Fire extinguisher use, fire and home safety

Helicopters: CALSTAR Air Ambulance and California Highway Patrol air rescue

Utility Safety: PG&E's new wildfire monitoring program

Code red: Sign up assistance by Nevada County OES

Fire Safe Council: Info on defensible space and chipping program

Coalition of fire wise communities: Benefits of and how to become a fire wise community

Free barbecue lunch: Hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, sodas and water provided by Suburban Propane

Music provided by Cindi Kolari of Affordable Real Estate Loans

Kids activities: Firehose water-spraying game, firetruck bounce house, face painting and more.

Higgins Fire District has been cooperatively serving the 12,000 residents on 91 square miles of south Nevada County in Northern California for 40 years. It is mutually assisted by adjoining fire districts and Cal Fire to provide emergency services to the local community as well as neighboring areas.

For more information go to the district's Facebook page, the website at http://www.higginsfire.org or call 530-269-2488 or 530-477-7640.

Source: HIggins Fire Protection District