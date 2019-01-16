Higgins Fire District looking for strategic planning committee members

The Higgins Fire District Board of Directors voted to create a standing committee for strategic planning comprised of two board members, three members of the public, and various staff members, according to a release.

The district is recruiting a member from the Dog Bar/ Magnolia Road area, to replace a vacant position. The commitment will be for one year.

Interested parties should email Fire Chief Jerry Good at jgood@higginsfire.org.

Eligible applicants must be over the age of 18, show proof of residency and attend monthly meetings to be held the first Wednesday day of every month at Higgins Fire Station 21, located at the intersection of Highway 49 and Combie Road in the Lake of The Pines Area. The meetings will begin at 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 19, and selection to be made at the regular scheduled Board of Directors meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

Source: Higgins Fire District