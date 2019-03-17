Higgins Diggins Lions Reading Contest at Clear Creek and beyond

The Higgins Diggins Lions Club sponsored a month-long reading contest at Clear Creek School that culminated with a random drawing for prizes on March 9. Five students in grades 1 through 9 each won a $50 gift card for their efforts. During the month of February students were encouraged to read books at their individual grade level and after passing a quiz on that book they received a raffle ticket with their name on it. The tickets for each grade were kept separate, and for drawing purposes two grades were combined for each prize awarded; First and second grades together, third and fourth together, and so on. The entire student body cheered every time the winning student's name was read from the tickets.

Higgins Diggins developed this contest six years ago to encourage all students to read more books, and thus increase their own reading grade levels.

Increasing literacy rates of children and adults is one of the many goals of Lions worldwide. Word of this project spread quickly not only in Nevada County but throughout the greater Sacramento area (Lions District 4-C5). Locally, five other Lions clubs (Grass Valley Host, Foothill, Gold Country, Nevada City and Penn Valley Hi Graders) are also sponsoring contests at their local schools.

Higgins Diggins continues to share this project with their fellow clubs in District 4-C5, and this year 28 clubs will hold contests at 62 elementary schools.