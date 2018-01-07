HEX pens in Grass Valley, offering curated goods for eclectic lifestyle

For info: Call 530-500-2266, or go online on Facebook at HexTheStore or http://www.hexthestore.com

Lifestyle boutique HEX opened in the 100 block of Neal Street without any fanfare in November, almost as a pop-up of sorts.

As owner Amy Stoeckle explains with a laugh, "It was a surprise, even to me."

That isn't to say that Stoeckle opened her carefully curated store on a whim — she said she has been looking for the right spot for a few years.

She had been planning on an East Main Street location, but then Studio Collective wanted to move out, Stoeckle took the plunge.

"I didn't want to miss out on being open during the holidays," she said.

She is not sure if she will stay after the lease runs out in March, but feels positive about the space, saying, "There have been a lot of cool improvements to this strip, with Thirsty Barrel (Taphouse & Grille) opening."

Recommended Stories For You

Stoeckle says she tries to stock HEX with an eclectic array of artisanal goods — clothing, chocolate and candy, handmade soaps and candles, fair trade and ethical beauty products.

"I try to style it so you can envision your own house," Stoeckle said.

In a nod to her past experience as a floral designer for weddings, perhaps the most eye-catching item in HEX are the witty trophy-mounted staghead ferns.

If you want to learn how to recreate the look on your own, Stoeckle will be offering monthly, seasonally themed floral and botanical workshops and on Jan. 31 those wall-mounted ferns will be the focus.

"I'm trying to do things that are different, keeping things appealing," she said. "I handpicked items that are unique."

Stoeckle described the goods in HEX as things she would have a hard time finding as a local.

"There are so many people here who do want to shop local," she said. "HEX is a different concept, but we need that — it's not a cookie-cutter store."

Sometimes visitors are perplexed by the seemingly random selection, Stoeckle said — but then "they realize, it is a one-stop shop," a place they can pick up a thoughtful gift or one-of-a-kind accent for their own home.

"I will be changing it up," she promised. "I'll try to be ahead of the trends."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.