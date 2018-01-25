Here but not for long: snow and rain to give way to dry days

A winter storm that brought a dusting of snow and two inches of rain to western Nevada County is expected to move out of the region today.

Snow began to fall in Grass Valley and Nevada City around 3 p.m. Thursday, causing many folks to go outside to watch large white snowflakes fall from the sky. Intermittent snow flurries occurred throughout the evening and were expected into the early hours Friday morning.

Much of the snow melted as it hit the ground while the higher elevations got the snow to stick around a little longer.

On Thursday morning, Grass Valley recorded 24-hour rain totals of 1.04 inches of rain, while Nevada City received 1.35, bringing January rainfall totals to 8.85 inches and 9.42 inches, respectively.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service aren't expecting much rain, if any, for the remainder of the month.

"I can see all the way to Groundhog Day and it looks dry," National Weather Service Forecaster Johnnie Powell said. "Our Groundhog should be weather dry."

Freezing temps will also be moving out of the region with this weather system, though an anticipated low of 35 degrees has prompted Sierra Roots to open their cold weather shelter through Friday night. Doors at the cold weather shelter open at 4 p.m. at 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City, where area homeless can eat a warm meal and get a warm, dry place to sleep.

