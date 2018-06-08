Help save Poppy’s life

Owners of a vibrant, one-year old terrier are unable to afford a life-saving liver surgery for their beloved dog and originally thought the only option was to have her euthanized. Instead, Poppy's veterinarian has reached out to the nonprofit Rescue for Pet Sake in the hopes of raising the $6,000 needed to save one-year old Poppy's life. The doctors say the puppy is expected to live a happy, normal life after surgery.

Community members who are interested in donating money toward Poppy's surgery may call 530-263-3331, or visit rescueforpetsake.org and click on the donate button. Tax-deductible donations can also be mailed to RFPS, P.O. Box 1416, Grass Valley, CA 95945.