‘Heavy Hitters Program’ helps feed the hungry in Nevada County

As part of his second annual "Heavy Hitters Program," financial advisor and columnist Marc Cuniberti challenged business owners and other individuals to match his $1,000 donation to Interfaith Food Ministries (IFM). Last year, the program raised just over $6,000. This year it raised an impressive $47,565, with a total of 28 donors giving $1,000 or more. Funds raised from the "Heavy Hitters" helped pay for Thanksgiving groceries for 1,206 families and Christmas groceries for 1,216 families.

Pictured from left are Phil Alonso, IFM's executive director; Bob and Lil Glaeser, donors; Mary Jane Brusher, donor; Hilary and Jan Hedman, donors; Jen Ayala and Marc Cuniberti. All donors pictured are regular volunteers at IFM.