Heather Stoddard, of Grass Valley, ID’d as woman in fatal wreck

Authorities have identified the woman who died in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Dog Bar Road as Heather Stoddard, 40, of Grass Valley.

Stoddard died around 6:20 p.m. after her black Toyota SUV left the road near Norvin Way, struck a traffic sign and went down an embankment. It hit a tree and started overturning, ejecting Stoddard, the California Highway Patrol and Nevada County authorities said.

Stoddard died of multiple blunt force injuries. Her death is accidental, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.

Authorities state the black SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision prior to the fatal crash. Traveling south on Dog Bar Road, Stoddard drove recklessly in the moments before she lost control in a curve of the road.

Authorities said Stoddard wasn't wearing a seat belt. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the wreck.

The investigation is ongoing.