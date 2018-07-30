Hearing set in bicycle death case involving Nevada County native Jasmine Turpen

Authorities say the case of a man accused in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Nevada County native is postponed until Aug. 27.

Kamau Ndirangu, 25, of Antelope, faces charges of felony hit-and-run and suspicion of DUI. He's accused of colliding with Jasmine Turpen early July 21 as she rode a bicycle on Highway 160, near Northgate Boulevard, in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol has said.

Initially scheduled Monday for court, Ndirangu's appearance was delayed a month as authorities await additional reports and investigation, said Shelly Orio, with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said they arrested Ndirangu at his home after they linked him to the Honda Accord involved in the collision. He made bond that day.