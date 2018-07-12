Hearing in Stan Norman murder case delayed until August

Two men accused of murder in the death of veteran Stan Norman are next scheduled for court on Aug. 16.

Sean Bryant, 51, and Michael McCauley, 41, appeared briefly Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court. Attorneys in the case agreed to postpone having the men enter their formal "not guilty" plea until next month.

A preliminary hearing for the men must occur within a legal deadline once they enter their pleas.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said Thursday he'd recently delivered a large amount of information to the two defense attorneys. That led all three attorneys to ask for the delay.

Bryant and McCauley remained held Thursday without bond.

Authorities have said Norman, 70, was last seen April 15. Officers on May 15 arrested Bryant on an unrelated charge. On May 27 they accused him of murder after finding human bones in a Sadie D Drive burn pile.

McCauley was arrested June 1.