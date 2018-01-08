Hearing delayed in pot caretaker Nevada County murder case

The Nevada County murder case against three men accused in the shooting death of a marijuana grow caretaker was again postponed on Monday, delaying the case by another two weeks.

Little movement has occurred in the case since June, when a judge found probable cause against Finley Fultz, 27; Nathan Philbrook, 33; and Daniel Devencenzi, 32.

The three men, accused in the 2014 death of Isaac Zafft at a Penn Valley grow, were scheduled to appear in court Monday. Devencenzi, suffering from a medical condition, didn't appear.

"The situation appears kind of serious," said defense attorney David Alkire, who represents Philbrook.

Appearing in court, Fultz and Philbrook declined on Monday to enter formal "not guilty" pleas. Defense attorney Greg Klein, who represents Fultz, said entering the plea would start a legal clock ticking. He intends to file a motion asking that his client have a separate trial from the other two men.

Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson then scheduled the next hearing for Jan. 22, when he'll receive an update about Devencenzi's condition.

Authorities claim the three men on July 7, 2014, intended to commit robbery. Watching the grow at the time, Zafft was fatally shot.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.