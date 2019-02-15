Healthy You event set for Saturday

Would you like to live a healthier lifestyle? Maybe reduce the stress in your life or lose some weight?

The Union's Healthy You is part vendor expo, part speaker series where attendees will gain valuable information from both traditional and alternative health care professionals. The event is for all ages, and admission is free.

Special guest speaker for this year's event is Kayle Martin, who was featured on the cover of The Union's Heathy You Magazine which came out in January) will speak about her battle with breast cancer at a young age, and how she has used diet to regain her health and remain cancer-free.

Other scheduled presenters include Dr. John Bush, Ph.D., speaking on wellness, and Tracy Pepper from Community Beyond Violence on body image, and more.

The event is today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, 255 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley.