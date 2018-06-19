Healthy You event scheduled for Saturday in Grass Valley

To join: If your health-related business is interested in being a vendor, contact Mary Anne Davis at (530) 477-4241 or mdavis@theunion.com .

3:00 p.m. – An Inside Look At Body Image, Tracy Pepper, Community Beyond Violence

2:00 p.m. – The Many Faces of Grief, Clarise Brady, LMFT, Anew Day

1:00 p.m. – Health and Harmony Through Ayurveda, Marisa Laursen, College of Ayurveda

11:00 a.m. – The Importance Of A Smile, Dr. Sean Rockwell, The Dental Wellness Center

10:30 a.m. – Surprised by Joy in Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Scott Kellermann, The Kellermann Foundation

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

What: The Union’s Healthy You

Healthy You is an event put on by The Union to discuss how you can be your most healthy you, no matter what your age is.

It will be a day full of presentations and health-related businesses from around the county sharing information and advice. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Hall.

Representatives from The Dental Wellness Center, Sierra Medical Nutrition, the College of Ayurveda, Anew Day and Communities Beyond Violence will be on hand to answer questions, while Bear River graduate Tomaso Wilkins is scheduled to speak.

The main speaker of the day will be Nevada City's own Scott Kellermann, who's work in Uganda with the Batwa pygmies borders on legendary in these parts. Kellermann is expected to hit the stage at 10:30 a.m.

Admission is $5.00, ages 12 and under are free to enter with an adult. Tickets are available at the door.