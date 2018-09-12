Happy Trails Travelers trip to Reno cancelled
September 12, 2018
The Sept. 14 Happy Trails Travelers trip to Silver Legacy in Reno has been canceled. Interested parties can join the group for a similar five-hour trip on Oct. 12. The group plays bingo on the bus and is served fresh pastries and coffee. Club members also receive a $10 slot play and $5 food credit. The driver's gratuity is included in the cost of $35. For more information and reservations, call Laura at 530-273-9641.
