Happy Trails Travelers trip to Reno cancelled

The Sept. 14 Happy Trails Travelers trip to Silver Legacy in Reno has been canceled. Interested parties can join the group for a similar five-hour trip on Oct. 12. The group plays bingo on the bus and is served fresh pastries and coffee. Club members also receive a $10 slot play and $5 food credit. The driver's gratuity is included in the cost of $35. For more information and reservations, call Laura at 530-273-9641.