Happy Henry needs a home

At eight years old and 13 pounds Henry is a pretty mellow fellow. He enjoys taking multiple naps a day and is content to play with his stuffed toys on his own. He loves to curl up in your lap or next to you on the couch for a snooze and a cuddle. He's generally pretty quiet but will bark at sounds outside the front door. He's totally mobile — running, going up and down stairs, and jumping up on the couch when invited.

He's excellent with going potty. Learned right away which door leads to the outside and will go to it when he has to go. He does not like the cold so when it's especially cold in the mornings I watch him to make sure he does his business before he comes back in.

He's a typical man doing manly things like trying to mark his territory. It was just the first couple of days he tried to do this so I watched him closely and told him "no" when it looked like he was going to mark. A belly band for the first couple of days in a new environment will eliminate this problem too.

He's protective over food so I've been working with him on this. If you put the food down and let him be you'd never know he's protective over it. If you like to pet your dogs while they eat then you'll have to work with him to build trust. I can pet him while he eats now. He doesn't love it but is becoming more comfortable. No issues eating with the other dogs and when one tries to take his food he lets them, no growling or anything, so I have to watch while they eat so he gets all of his food.

The first couple of days while he's still getting to know you he gets nervous if you stand over him to pet him, and will let you know he's feeling uncomfortable with a low "grrrr" sound. He's never tried to nip me. Henry is very sweet. He loves to follow me around and can be protective of me if he thinks one of his foster brothers is playing too rough. He will stand in my lap and make sure the play doesn't get out of hand. Hasn't tried to nip his foster brothers and has started initiating play with them.

He's great in public; I've taken him to coffee, a couple of breweries, shopping. He's friendly with people and dogs and doesn't bark. He sat quietly in my lap and enjoyed getting attention from everyone.

For more information on Henry, please contact Scooter's Pals at 530-350-2099.