Handful of people give input on draft cannabis environmental report

The concerns people have about cannabis haven't changed.

Odor, water and a perception the bureaucratic system is flawed — a handful of people spoke about these issues at a Thursday meeting of the Nevada County Planning Commission.

The commission took no action after hearing these comments, instead saying county staff will include them in a draft environmental impact report.

That report is essential to passage of a permanent cultivation ordinance, and both ordinance and report are set for another round of public comment at a March 21 Planning Commission meeting.

One of the speakers, Mark Johnson, pointed to what the report terms significant and unavoidable impacts like air quality and utilities — impacts he said remain unknown. As an example, Johnson pointed to the state law that allows people to grow six plants indoors.

"How much energy is that going to use?" he asked. "You have nothing but assumptions to go on. How can an EIR be issued on assumptions?"

Jan Howard told commissioners she's a new arrival to Nevada County. She and her husband want to build a home on land they've bought, though they recently learned it's across from property where someone could have a commercial grow.

"Some people would say that cannabis stinks," Howard said. "It's the issue you can't avoid."

Gary Baker said implementing the ordinance by May might prove difficult. He suggested county leaders pursue provisional licenses for growers and an emergency ordinance, which would allow for a quicker rollout.

Laura Duncan, chairwoman of the Planning Commission, told about 35 meeting attendees the county would respond to no comments on Thursday.

The public will get two more chances to speak directly to local leaders about cannabis: the March 21 Planning Commission meeting and an April Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisors at that April meeting are expected to vote on approving the environmental report and ordinance. If approved, the ordinance would become effective in May.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.