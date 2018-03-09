Handful of contested races in Nevada County set for June

No last minute entries appeared Friday to formally declare for local office, setting the stage for a handful of contested races with candidates already known.

The two candidates who said they'd run for Nevada County district attorney — Glenn Jennings and incumbent Cliff Newell — met the 5 p.m. deadline to declare for office.

Two candidates for the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors — Hilary Hodge and incumbent Dan Miller — also declared.

The race for clerk-recorder has three candidates: Mary Anne Davis, incumbent Greg Diaz and Elise Strickler.

The Friday deadline applied only to offices in which the incumbent is running. Candidates in races with no incumbent have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to declare for office.

Sheriff Keith Royal has said he won't run for re-election. The race for sheriff has three candidates — John Foster, Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers, all of whom have filed their paperwork with the Nevada County elections office.

Sue Hoek, who's also filed her paperwork, currently has no opposition for the District 4 seat on the Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Hank Weston has said he won't run.

Three Superior Court judges up for re-election — Thomas Anderson, Robert Tamietti and B. Scott Thomsen — are running for their respective seats. None have opposition.

The following candidates, all of whom have filed for office, also have no opposition: Scott Lay, superintendent of schools; Tina Vernon, county treasurer-tax collector; Marcia Salter, county auditor-controller; and Sue Horne, county assessor.

