Guardrail repair to close Interstate 80 ramps in Auburn area

MARYSVILLE – Caltrans is alerting motorists that the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 80 from Highway 49 in Auburn will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 so that Caltrans maintenance crews can repair guardrail in the area. Motorists will be detoured on to Elm Street which provides access to westbound Interstate 80.

Additionally, the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to Bell Road will closed to repair damaged guardrail from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. Motorists will be detoured to the Dry Creek Road exit to reverse direction and access Bell Road from westbound Interstate 80.

Source: Caltrans