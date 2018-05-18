Group offers advice, help for dealing with injured birds in Nevada County

INFO: The first organizational meeting after a lunch break. For more information call 530-477-5774.

With the emergence of recent spring weather, Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release offers the following suggestions to minimize impacts on nesting or young wild animals and birds, according to a release.

If you find a baby animal hidden in the grass, the group warns do not touch it or pick it up. Chances are the mom is feeding nearby and will come collect the baby. Deer, rabbits and other species leave their young hidden in tall grass or weeds. They will come back for it. Keep dogs and other pets out of the area. If the baby is still there the next day, or if it seems sick, cold or crying, call Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release at 530-432-5522 or the group's intake center at 530-477-5774.

If the mother has been killed or does not come back for the baby, don't give the baby food or water. Baby animals have different food requirements. You can kill a baby animal by giving it the wrong food. An animal that is chilled or dehydrated can not process food.

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release